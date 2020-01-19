$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 2,976,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,028. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,870,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

