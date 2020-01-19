$201.18 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report sales of $201.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $202.93 million. NN reported sales of $199.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $850.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 339,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,186. The company has a market capitalization of $403.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NN by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NN by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

