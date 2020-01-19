$23.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. ACM Research posted sales of $20.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $106.00 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $139.50 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ACM Research by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.09. 870,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,517. The firm has a market cap of $593.08 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.