$230.43 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce $230.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.86 million. EZCORP posted sales of $215.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year sales of $914.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $913.17 million to $915.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $984.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 39.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 40.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48,121 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 17.1% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 98,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 106.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 542,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,183. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

