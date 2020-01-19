$510.37 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $510.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $514.45 million. Amedisys posted sales of $434.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $57,827.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 223,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,243. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

