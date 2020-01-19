$575.37 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce $575.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.73 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $521.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

SJI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 726,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,343. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 50.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 602,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

