7,779 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.378 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

