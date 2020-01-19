$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $8.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $5.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $27.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $27.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.23 million, with estimates ranging from $50.83 million to $51.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,807,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 247,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,947. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

