$8.86 EPS Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce $8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.25. Alleghany reported earnings of ($4.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $38.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.95 to $39.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $45.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.25 to $46.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 EPS.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $816.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average is $762.15. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $600.23 and a 52-week high of $816.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alleghany by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alleghany by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

