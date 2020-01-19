Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 1,203,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,814,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXAS. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

