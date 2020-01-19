Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $317,136.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $571,234.00 and approximately $317,136.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.01910755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.03836260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00658119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00744206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00096483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00577555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

