AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading 0.5% Higher

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.94, 769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit