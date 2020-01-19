AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading 0.5% Higher

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.94, 769 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1913 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOLO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

