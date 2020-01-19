AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) Trading 0.4% Higher

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.71, 1,929 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.6203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Vice ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

