aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.05 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Bancor Network and BCEX. In the last week, aelf has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Koinex, OKEx, Allbit, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Kyber Network, BigONE, Hotbit, AirSwap, Bibox, ABCC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, Binance and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

