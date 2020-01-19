AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2020

Shares of AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USHG) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13, approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

