Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) Trading Down 0%

Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:DIVA) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.26, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Agfiq Hedged Dividend Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

