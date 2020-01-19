Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 150,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Agilysys by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

