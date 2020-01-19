AI Doctor (AIDOC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,565.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $66,565.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.05790014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034061 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001279 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Huobi, BitForex, CoinBene, BCEX, Bibox, Allcoin, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

