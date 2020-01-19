AICHAIN Hits Market Capitalization of $488,403.00 (AIT)

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One AICHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, DEx.top, BCEX and Allcoin. In the last seven days, AICHAIN has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. AICHAIN has a market capitalization of $488,403.00 and approximately $33,833.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

999 (999) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035877 BTC.

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN (AIT) is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AICHAIN

AICHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, FCoin, BCEX, DEx.top, CoinBene, BigONE, Allcoin, OTCBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

