ALIS Price Tops $0.0183 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $719,456.00 and $181.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.09 or 0.03005170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00197993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00127143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

