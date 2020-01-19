Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.21

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.
About Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.
