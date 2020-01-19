Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 13.7% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares traded up 13.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 347,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 225,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Almaden Minerals news, insider Rodwell Ian purchased 4,740,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,666.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

