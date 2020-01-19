Alpha Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,854.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $8,642.00 and $13,854.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000920 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

