Alpha Token Market Cap Hits $390,404.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $390,404.00 and approximately $738.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,466,137 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

