American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.42 Million

Analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report $217.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.60 million and the lowest is $217.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $833.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.68 million to $834.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $876.69 million, with estimates ranging from $875.37 million to $878.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 62,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,821. American Renal Associates has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

