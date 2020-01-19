Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Amerisafe has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,287.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the third quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

