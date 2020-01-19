AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,546. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.