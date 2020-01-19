AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $968,657.00 and $13.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

