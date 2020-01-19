Analysts Anticipate Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39. Airgain has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $99.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

