Analysts Anticipate American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to report sales of $137.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.10 million. American Vanguard reported sales of $131.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $474.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $474.70 million to $475.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $503.80 million, with estimates ranging from $486.60 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AVD traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 61,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,857. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $572.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Vanguard by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in American Vanguard by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Vanguard by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 95,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

