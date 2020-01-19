Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Farmland Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 90,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,603. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 146.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $248,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.