Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. United Bankshares also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.79. 379,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,096. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.21. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

