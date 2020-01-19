Analysts Expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $130.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $133.70 million. Alteryx posted sales of $60.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $391.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $514.57 million, with estimates ranging from $491.16 million to $534.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,384. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.07. 1,114,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,765. Alteryx has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.