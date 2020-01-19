Analysts Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post $119.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.10 million. Calix posted sales of $115.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $423.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $423.10 million to $423.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.75 million, with estimates ranging from $449.50 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Calix by 19.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calix by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Calix by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 184,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,082. The stock has a market cap of $481.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

