Analysts Expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. GTT Communications’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTT. Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 658,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 559,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 617,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,794,173 shares of company stock valued at $18,403,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GTT Communications during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GTT Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 739,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 635,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

