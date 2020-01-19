Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of HGV opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,350 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,401 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

