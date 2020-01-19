Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $44.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.80 million. Limoneira posted sales of $42.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $198.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.49 million to $205.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $223.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.47%.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $126,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 58,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,686. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $369.29 million, a P/E ratio of -55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.