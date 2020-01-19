Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) will post $7.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 million to $7.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year sales of $30.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $30.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.52 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $42.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 228,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

