Analysts Expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.20). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($4.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 697,728 shares of company stock worth $27,744,447 in the last 90 days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after buying an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 49.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after buying an additional 740,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 6.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,139,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 328,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,835. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

