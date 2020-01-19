Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $52.00

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACDVF. Macquarie began coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Air Canada stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

