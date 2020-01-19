Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Target Price at $180.23

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:DECK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.52. 513,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,488. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $116.24 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $478,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,760. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

