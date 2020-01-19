Analysts Set DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT at $19.00

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

DSPG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 109,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,823. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of -264.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

