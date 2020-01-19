Analysts Set EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EZPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 320.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.35 on Thursday. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.65.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.