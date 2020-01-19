Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $31.82

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

FITB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,230,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,751,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

