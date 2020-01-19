Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 1,790

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,790 ($23.55).

HIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of LON:HIK traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,955.50 ($25.72). 299,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,948.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,942.88.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

