Analysts Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) PT at $20.75

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 435.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

RBB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. 20,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,082. The company has a market cap of $417.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

