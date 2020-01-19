AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Up 2%

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s share price was up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 56,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 million and a PE ratio of -16.77.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.76 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

