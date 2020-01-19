Analyzing NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

42.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NanoString Technologies and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Compugen has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.23%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Compugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 10.31 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -11.08 Compugen $17.80 million 17.63 -$22.60 million ($0.41) -14.93

Compugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -72.30% -118.32% -41.75% Compugen N/A -83.99% -57.76%

Summary

Compugen beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its product pipeline consists of COM701, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the interaction of PVRIG with its cognate ligand, PVRL2; CGEN-15001T, an immuno-oncology therapeutic program for ILDR2; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody candidate for its TIGIT program. The company's pipeline also comprises therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein drug candidate for autoimmune diseases, including extracellular domain of ILDR2 and an IgG Fc domain. Compugen Ltd. has a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the safety of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.