Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAN. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.52 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,455 shares of company stock worth $12,637,344. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

