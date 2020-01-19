Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,245.50 ($29.54) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,005.28. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.02. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

